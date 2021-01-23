Ahead of R-Day, over 40,000 personnel at border protest sites

Model of Ram Temple at tableau of Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In view of the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has deployed a five-layer security in and around the city to maintain law and order during the parade and the proposed tractor march at the borders.

DCP (New Delhi) and PRO Eish Singhal said more than 6,000 police personnel will be deployed at Rajpath for the parade and award ceremonies. Sources in the police said over 40,000 police, ITBP and CRPF personnel will be deployed at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

Following Covid protocols, only 25,000 people will be allowed to watch the parade at Rajpath as opposed to one lakh spectators who attend the parade every year. The tickets for the general public have been limited to 4,500 this year.

The parade will also be shorter this year. Instead of marching up to the Red Fort, the parade will end at National Stadium. Tableaux will be allowed to perform at Red Fort.

On the ground, police will use face-recognition cameras through CCTVs to maintain law and order.

Verification drives and patrolling have been intensified in New Delhi, South, Southwest and Southeast districts.

DCP (Southeast) RP Meena said more than 20 commandos and police personnel have been deployed at each entry point at Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market.

“We have also intensified checking and frisking in the district. Over 150 CCTVs have been installed at crowded areas — Veer Savarkar Marg and Central Market. Drones will also be used on Republic Day,” said DCP Meena.

To nab miscreants, frisking at airport, bus, Metro and railway stations has been tightened.

In Southwest district, police said more than 50 volunteers have been appointed as “eyes and ears” of the police. This is part of the anti-terror measures followed at the busy Sarojini Nagar Market.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “These volunteers are mostly shopkeepers and workers at the Sarojini Nagar market. They can keep a vigil during celebrations, and in case of terror activity, they can help the public and other shopkeepers evacuate the area.”

In South Delhi, police have deployed several teams for patrolling at malls and crowded markets. The local police are also encouraging RWAs to come to police stations and hold a meeting with officials.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “Our staff is conducting tenant verification, domestic help verification, along with picket duties near borders. We have also interacted with security guards and asked them to inform us of suspicious activities near them. We are checking hotels and guesthouses as well.”