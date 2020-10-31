Ahead of Nov 1 Gujjar stir, internet suspended in parts of Rajasthan

Gujjar community members block national highway 58 in support of their demand for reservation in Ajmer, Feb 10, 2019. A section of Gujjar community has proposed to start protest from November 1. (PTI Photo/File)

Internet services were suspended in parts of eastern Rajasthan ahead of the proposed Gujjar protest on November 1, even as a section of the community’s leaders left for Jaipur to hold talks with the government late on Friday.

Internet services were suspended in parts of Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa as well as Jaipur. In the capital, internet was suspended for 24 hours in Kotputli, Paota, Shahpura, Viratnagar and Jamwaramgarh tehsils till 6 pm on Saturday, as per an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Somnath Mishra on Friday. For Dausa, Mishra has ordered suspension of internet services in the entire district till 5 pm on Saturday.

The state government remains on high alert ahead of the November 1 protest, and has deployed additional central and state police forces in the region, apart from setting up pickets.

On October 17, Gujjar leaders had given an ultimatum to the state government till November 1 to accede to demands made by the community at a mahapanchayat in Bharatpur. The mahapanchayat had been called by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, where he was joined by other leaders from the community, including Himmat Singh, who had broken off from Bainsla.

However, late on Friday, leaders of the Himmat Singh faction left Bayana in Bharatpur to hold talks with the government. According to Singh, a delegation of as many as 40 leaders left Bharatpur for Jaipur.

In Karauli, Bainsla addressed a press conference on Friday and asked supporters to gather at Pilupura in Bharatpur on Sunday morning.

