Ahead of Niti Aayog meeting, Congress CM’s consult Manmohan Singh over issues to be raised

Ahead of the fifth Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting, four Congress chief ministers along with Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy met former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday to discuss farmers, tribals and other issues of their respective state to be raised.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Puducherry’ V Narayansamy held a meeting with Singh at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also joined the meeting later, news agency PTI reported.

Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meet, first to be held under the new Modi government, is likely to address the core issues such as the current shortage of water in various parts of the country as well as relief measures along with rainwater harvesting.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the issue of aspirational districts and security with a specific focus on left-wing extremism-affected districts.

However, several chief ministers including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Telangana’s K Chandrashekhar Rao are giving the meet a skip. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will also be missing the gathering due to health reasons.

The NITI Aayog was launched by PM Modi during his first tenure in 2014 as a replacement for the ageing Planning Commission formed during former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure.