Ahead of Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker to meet party leaders tomorrow

In an effort to ensure smooth and productive functioning of the Parliament during the Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will hold discussions with leaders of various political parties at a dinner meeting tomorrow. The 24-day Monsoon Session is slated to begin on July 18.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the speaker will seek the support of the parties in ensuring smooth functioning of the session and passage of various pending bills. The meeting will take place in the Parliament Library Building and will be preceded by another meeting of the government with opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the dinner.

Earlier last week, Mahajan had penned a letter to the parliamentarians urging them to establish “high standards of Parliamentary conduct, discipline and decorum,” and to “decide what is the way forward and ideal image for our Parliament and democracy.”

The Speaker reminded the members that the current Lok Sabha has entered its final year and only three sessions were left. Her remarks came in the wake of a complete washout of the Budget Session of Parliament, which ended in April and was the least productive since 2000.

“At times, some members have come into the well of the House and shouted slogans, shown placards and banners and interrupted the House”, forcing an adjournment without transacting any business, she said. “Can we justify our own conduct by advancing the argument of improper conduct and interruption of the business of the House by other parties in the past?” “If we accept this argument then the cycle of interruptions will continue endlessly and such tendency will never be checked,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties will meet today to formulate a joint strategy to corner the government on various issues during the session. The meet will take place at the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House in the evening.

(With inputs from PTI)

