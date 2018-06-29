Ahead of monsoon session, BJP’s Vijay Geol meets Manmohan Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh and Vijay Goel in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Former PM Manmohan Singh and Vijay Goel in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI

In the first initiative by the government to seek Congress’s support for smooth conduct of proceedings during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that is scheduled to start on July 18, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel called on former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Thursday.

“It is very important to have the support of the Opposition during the session,” Goel said, adding he will meet leaders of other Opposition parties to solicit their support.

