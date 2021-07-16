Ahead of meeting with PM, Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official residence Varsha in Mumbai.

The two leaders discussed problems being faced by sugar factories, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 situation and coordination for the Parliament session beginning next Monday, said sources.

The meeting came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled video conference meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 situation. “Thackeray may seek three crore vaccine doses per month for Maharashtra from the Centre at the meeting. He may also seek clarity on the restrictions,” said a source.