Ahead of Maharashtra polls, three ‘heavyweights’ from Cong, NCP join BJP

The Congress and NCP on Sunday suffered another blow as three political heavyweights, including a former cabinet minister, ex-MP and serving MLA, joined the BJP ahead of the crucial 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Former cabinet minister Rana Jagjitsinh Patil, who represents Osmanabad in Marathwada region, parted ways with the NCP and joined the BJP. The NCP suffered another setback as former MP Dhananjay Mahadik joined the BJP.

Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore, representing Mankhatau Assembly constituency in Satara, also formally joined the ruling BJP.