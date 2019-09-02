Toggle Menu
Ahead of Maharashtra polls, three ‘heavyweights’ from Cong, NCP join BJPhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ahead-of-maharashtra-polls-three-heavyweights-from-congress-ncp-join-bjp-5957688/

Ahead of Maharashtra polls, three ‘heavyweights’ from Cong, NCP join BJP

The Congress and NCP have been dealt another blow ahead of the crucial 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Rana Jagjitsinh Patil, Dhananjay Mahadik, Jaykumar Gore, Congress NCP leaders join BJP, Maharashtra Assembly polls
A former cabinet minister, an ex-MP and a serving MLA have joined the BJP.

The Congress and NCP on Sunday suffered another blow as three political heavyweights, including a former cabinet minister, ex-MP and serving MLA, joined the BJP ahead of the crucial 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Former cabinet minister Rana Jagjitsinh Patil, who represents Osmanabad in Marathwada region, parted ways with the NCP and joined the BJP. The NCP suffered another setback as former MP Dhananjay Mahadik joined the BJP.

Congress MLA Jaykumar Gore, representing Mankhatau Assembly constituency in Satara, also formally joined the ruling BJP.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android