Ahead of Maharashtra polls, NCP chief’s nephew Ajit quits from state assembly

With less than a month to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew MLA Ajit Friday resigned from the state assembly along with another MLA Jyoti Kalani. Pawar’s resignation has been accepted by the state Assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade.

Maharashtra is scheduled to go to polls on October 21. The results will be declared on October 24.

Responding to Ajit’s resignation, party chief Pawar said he was not able to get in touch with him since he resigned from the party, however, his son said he was pained by the Enforcement Directorate’s allegation of his involvement in the money laundering case. Pawar said, “Ajit told his son that it is better to do farming or business than be in politics. I think it’s because of my name appearing in ED’s state co-operative bank case when I had nothing to with it.”

Sharad said he last spoke to Ajit on Wednesday night discussing about the flash flood situation in Baramati.

The NCP chief added: “I have not been able to contact Ajit Pawar since he submitted his resignation. His son told me he was pained by ED naming me in the case and low-level politics happening in the state.”

Pawar further said, “Ajit must be upset with the manner in which I was being dragged in probe without any wrong doing. And it is likely he took the extreme decision to resign as MLA.”

In July, a string of resignations were handed over to the Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party when the then party chief Rahul Gandhi had declared to step down post the 2019 Lok Sabha election defeat.

At a time when the party was facing an existential crisis in the state in July, Ajit had said, “Those quitting the party are the ones insecure about their future.”

NCP’s Mumbai unit chief Sachin Ahir had resigned from the NCP in July and had joined the Shiv Sena, resulting in a massive setback for the party. Among others, NCP MLAs Vaibhav Pichad, Sandip Naik, Shivendra Raje and Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar too had left the party.

The rumblings in the empire of the NCP had started almost immediately after the party failed to retain power in Maharashtra in the 2014 poll. After the 2019 Lok Sabha drubbing, the whine has now amplified into a screech searing through the rank and the file in the state.