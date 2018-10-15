Ahead of Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Amit Shah gives call for winning more than 200 seats

BJP chief Amit Shah during a workers’ convention in Hoshangabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI photo) BJP chief Amit Shah during a workers’ convention in Hoshangabad on Sunday. (Source: PTI photo)

Weeks before Madhya Pradesh goes to polls, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday revived the “Ab ki baar 200 paar’’ slogan, saying that a resounding victory in the state would lay the foundation for victory in the 2019 general elections.

Shah said party workers in states like West Bengal and Kerala are killed even today for their ideology. Workers in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were looking at their counterparts in MP to boost their morale, he said, describing the MP unit as the party’s best unit in the country organisationally.

“You are fortunate to work at a time when BJP is scoring victory after victory but there was a time when party tasted only defeats,’’ he told party workers at Hoshangabad while recalling the sacrifices made by stalwarts like Kushabhau Thakre and Rajmata Scindia. “It’s their sacrifices that have brought us here today. We should score such a mammoth victory in MP and then in 2019 that we should rule from Panchayat to Parliament for the next 50 years.’’

Targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi for seeking an account from the Prime Minister for his government’s four-and-a-half year rule, Shah said the Congress leader should give an account of the 55 years during which four generations of his family and his party men ruled the country.

He alleged that the UPA government discriminated against MP but the NDA government led by Narendra Modi gave 2.5 times more funds to the state.

Targeting state Congress chief Kamal Nath, Shah said he did nothing when he was Union minister and asked party workers to knock on every household in the state and talk about the “injustice” they faced under the Congress rule. The BJP chief also dared the Congress to name its leader — chief ministerial face — in MP. Saying that elections cannot be won by Raja, Maharaja and Udyogpati — an apparent reference to Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath, respectively, — he stressed upon the modest backgrounds of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PM Modi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App