Shankarsinh Vaghela joins Sharad Pawar’s NCP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela Tuesday officially joined Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), giving it a major boost ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Vaghela’s entry into the NCP was earlier confirmed by the party’s Gujarat chief Jayant Patel last week.

“Vaghela ji is a dynamic leader who knows the pulse of state and the country. I welcome his entry into the NCP and it will give a boost to the party in the state,” Patel had said on January 24.

Vaghela who was previously with the Congress had severed ties with the grand old party before the Gujarat assembly elections in 2017 and floated his own outfit by the name of Janvikalp Morcha.

Vaghela was ousted by the Congress on allegations of him engineering a possible defeat for Ahmad Patel during Rajya Sabha election with hopes of benefitting the BJP. It was alleged that Vaghela had engineered defection among Congress MLAs during Rajya Sabha elections in the state in August 2017 due to which Congress nominee Ahmed Patel had a narrow win. The party had taken the matter seriously.

Vaghela, who began his political career with BJP, severed ties with the saffron party in 1995 after Keshubhai Patel was appointed as chief minister. With the support of a few MLAs, Vaghela toppled the BJP government of Suresh Mehta and formed his own government with outside support of the Congress. However, Congress withdrew its support after a year in 1996.

Vaghela formed his Rashtriya Janata Party (RJP) and contested the next assembly polls in 1998 but won only four seats. He then joined the Congress and won Lok Sabha elections from Kapadvanj seat in 1999 and 2004.