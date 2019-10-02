Ahead of local body polls, ‘restrictions’ on Opposition leaders in Jammu ‘lifted’

Restrictions on political leaders from Opposition parties, kept under house arrest in Jammu since the Centre moved to dilute Article 370 on August 5, have been “lifted”.

Advertising

National Conference (NC) leaders and former legislators Devender Rana and Javed Rana said they were told by the police that “(we) are now free to do any political activity as restrictions imposed on us are being lifted”.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, however, said these people were never detained. When asked whether they will now be allowed to participate in political activities, he said, “We had never restrained them from these.” He added that they had been moving freely earlier also.

After the Centre announced its decision to strike down provisions of Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, on August 5, several politicians from the Opposition, including former ministers and legislators, were placed under house arrest.

Advertising

Though they were allowed to meet relatives and friends and even travel outside the state on medical or personal grounds, they were refrained from indulging in political activities.

Nearly two months after being placed under house arrest, the leaders appear to have been released in view of the upcoming Block Development Council (BDC) elections in the state.

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer had recently announced the schedule for the first-ever BDC elections. Voting and counting will be held on the same day on October 24.

In this election, elected Sarpanches and Panches will elect chairpersons for the councils which form part of second tier of Panchayati Raj system.

Editorial | Holding local body elections in J&K amid lockdown and detentions could only deepen the distrust

Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh had recently said the BJP was prepared to participate in these elections. Responding to a question, he had said that no politician who was a prospective candidate for BDC elections was detained in the state.