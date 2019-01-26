Ahead of high-voltage bypoll, Jind turns ‘Kumbh of politics’

Days ahead of the January 28 bypoll, Haryana’s Jind Assembly constituency is witnessing a scale of political activity it has not seen in decades. Every hotel in and around the Assembly segment is booked to the capacity owing to the arrival of politicians for the high-voltage campaign and thousands of vehicles registered outside the district are doing the rounds.

“From village sarpanches to top politicians, everybody is moving towards Jind. It has turned into a kumbh of politics,” Haryana’s Agriculture minister O P Dhankar told The Indian Express.

Such is the rush that many senior politicians are staying at the homes of their relatives or friends due to unavailability of rooms in hotels.

The Congress has fielded senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala for the bypoll, a reason many believe raised the stakes in the election. Up against Surjewala is Digvijay Chautala, the brother of Dushyant Chautala who has founded the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) after being expelled from the INLD on charges of indiscipline amid a family feud. Since the JJP is yet to be registered with the Election Commission, Digvijay is contesting as an Independent. The BJP has fielded Krishan Midha, son of former MLA Harichand Midha, whose death necessitated the by-election. Although Harichand was an INLD MLA, Krishan joined the BJP after his death.

As per records of the district administration, thousands of vehicles from outside the district have entered the constituency. “More than 20,000 people from outside Jind are currently camping here,” a senior district administration officer told The Indian Express. Local resident Om Tevtiya said, “The government makes efforts to increase tourism flow, but here, thousands of tourists have landed without any effort.”

While infighting within the state unit was a cause of concern for the Congress, all factions seem to have come together to throw their weight behind Surjewala. From former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda to state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar to Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja to former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi — all have been camping in Jind to canvass for Surjewala. Former CM Hooda was to address a rally in Jind Friday, but could not make it owing to CBI raids at his residence.

Digvijay, on the other hand, has campaigned extensively in rural areas with his brother Dushyant. They will also be hoping for the tie-up with AAP to pay off in urban areas. On the last day of the campaign Saturday, Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address a rally in Jind to garner support for Digvijay.

To boost BJP’s prospects, CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his entire council of ministers are camping in the constituency. Khattar addressed a rally in Jind Friday. The ruling party, however, may suffer a dent in its support base with rebel MP Raj Kumar Saini fielding a candidate Vinod Ashri, who is reaching out to members of Saini and Brahmin communities.

Meanwhile, caste equations appear to be playing a crucial role in the canvassing, with parties fielding caste-specific leaders for particular areas. Counting for the votes will be held on January 31.