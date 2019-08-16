Ahead of Haryana polls, Amit Shah claims BJP will form govt with two-third majority

Setting the tone for BJP’s election campaign in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday assured the people of Haryana that the party will form the government in the state. Addressing a grand public rally in Haryana’s Jind district, Shah said, “We are again going to form government in Haryana, with a two-third majority.”

Speaking about the recent developments in Kashmir, the home minister said that Article 370 was a hurdle in the way of Sardar Patel’s dream of India. “Article370 was a hurdle in the way of Sardar Patel’s dream of one India. The work that Congress Governments couldn’t do in 70 years in the greed of vote bank, PM Modi did in 75 days.”

“We had been saying that Kashmir was an integral part of India. But Article 370 was giving some sort of message that something is still incomplete,” he added.

Echoing Shah’s point of view, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “After independence, the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified India, and now the present Home Minister Amit Shah has done the same by revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The BJP’s “Astha Rally” assumes significance as it is happening ahead of the Haryana assembly elections due later this year.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will have to be held before November, when the current Assembly, elected in 2014, will expire. Earlier on Sunday, the BSP announced that it will contest the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal’s splinter faction, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). While the JJP will contest 50 seats, BSP will fight 40 seats in the election to the 90-member Assembly. While the numbers have been decided, the parties are yet to finalise the seats they will contest on.