Ahead of Gujarat local body polls, Congress launches Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan

The Gujarat Congress Sunday launched a ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ to connect with the voters across the state ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda, Rajya Sabha MP and GPCC in-charge Rajeev Satav, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani and other senior Congress leaders were also present at the event held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Ahmedabad.

“Over the next 10 days, Gujarat Congress will connect with the voters at the district panchayat, taluka panchayat, nagar palika and maha nagar palika level in Gujarat under this campaign. We will also reach out to the people and listen to their grievances,” Satav said. The party, he added, is preparing its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls, likely to be held in late February.

“The candidate selection procedure in Congress is at its last stage and this time we have decided to field 50 per cent new candidates for the local body polls. We have also given responsibility to local leaders at the block, panchayat, district, municipality level,” Satav said.