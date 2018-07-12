Ahead of final NRC draft: Check if people were pushed back from Assam, Mamata Banerjee tells Alipurduar administration

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked Alipurduar district administration in North Bengal to remain alert about the developments in neighbouring Assam. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File) Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked Alipurduar district administration in North Bengal to remain alert about the developments in neighbouring Assam. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked Alipurduar district administration in North Bengal to remain alert about the developments in neighbouring Assam. She asked the district administration to check whether people were pushed back from the north-eastern state, where the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) is scheduled to get published by July-end.

Mamata, while chairing an administrative review meeting in Alipurduar, asked block development officers to immediately inform the district magistrate and the SP concerned if any instance of infiltration from Assam was brought to their notice.

“Some problems are going on in Assam. There could be a possible pushback from there. You have to be on your toes and keep a watch,” she said. The NRC of 1951 is being updated in Assam under the supervision of Supreme Court to identify the original residents of the state and check illegal migration.

After the publication of the first draft of NRC on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, Mamata had accused the central government of hatching a conspiracy to drive out Bengalis from Assam by excluding their names from the document.

