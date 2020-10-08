Ahead of festive season, PM Modi to launch campaign to counter Covid complacency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

The Centre will launch a nationwide campaign to ensure that people continue to adhere to Covid-19 norms during the forthcoming festive season. The ‘Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour’ will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a tweet.

“The idea is to raise consciousness as people have started becoming complacent about Covid-19,” a top government source explained. “We saw what happened in Kerala as the cases spiked immediately after Onam.”

Sources said meetings regarding the campaign were conducted over the last week and involved the Home Ministry, the Cabinet Secretary and the state Chief Secretaries. The government has reached out to social media influencers such as celebrities, sportspersons and doctors to spread the word.

The government said in a statement that the “campaign will be launched in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy”.

The two-month long campaign, sources said, will start with a focus on social media and outdoor advertising, and messages will be put out in around 16 languages. Depending upon how it progresses, sources said TV and print advertisements could be included at a later stage. The government has also reached out to private sector industry bodies for participation.

The institutions that will be involved in disseminating the messages include around 25,000 government dispensaries, 13.81 lakh anganwadi workers, Food Corporation of India godowns, all paramilitary forces, 50,000 agricultural cooperatives, railway stations, government residential colonies, government offices, petrol pumps, gas agencies and government schools.

It will be launched “with the aim to encourage people’s participation and “it endeavours to be a low cost high intensity campaign with the key messages of ‘Wear Mask, Follow Physical Distancing, Maintain Hand Hygiene’”.

The campaign includes a“Covid-19 Pledge” and “a concerted action plan” which will be implemented by the central and state governments.

