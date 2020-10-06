Ahead of festive season, govt plans awareness campaign to contain Covid

India has witnessed 66.2 lakh Covid-19 cases of till date, with over 1 lakh deaths. (File)

In view of upcoming festivities in the months of October and November, the government is planning to launch a nationwide awareness campaign on Covid containment. A meeting in this regard is likely to be held by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

An MHA official said the meeting would largely discuss ways to shape public behaviour at a time when more and more relaxations of public movement are being given and a fatigue of Covid containment measures has kept in.

He clarified that no new guidelines are coming through the meeting which will be focused on the nature of awareness campaigns to be launched.

“The festivities such as Dussehra and Diwali are occasions when people will meet family and friends, also congregate. These could be opportunities for the disease to further spread. We just want to ensure that people do not forget to wear masks and maintain social distancing… We want to remind people that the virus has not gone away,” the official said.

He added that the awareness campaign will focus on personal hygiene, social distancing, wearing of masks and medical attention for symptomatic people.

The Tuesday meeting, sources said, would be attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, NDMA, CAPF and officials of the MHA.

