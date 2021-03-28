Ahead of festivals, caution notice in Jharkhand on communal acts

Procession through non-traditional routes, throwing of gulal on Muslims/mosques, playing of loud music by processionists during namaaz are among the concerns raised by the Jharkhand Police ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat(Representational)

“Eve-teasing”; “Procession through non-traditional routes”; “Throwing of gulal on Muslims/mosques”; “Playing of loud music by processionists during namaaz”. These are among the concerns raised by the Jharkhand Police ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Baraat in a precautionary letter to all district Superintendents of Police (SP).

The letter from the office of the DG and IG of Jharkhand Police to SPs, dated March 26, referred to a Home Ministry letter that asked them to take “precautionary measures” during the festivals. The Centre’s letter, according to the police missive, had stated that the communal situation was “strained” in some parts of the country owing to fund collection rallies held for the Ram temple’s construction.

“…It is intimated that in the past, the festival has witnessed communal confrontations over issues like forcible collection of donation, eve teasing; procession through non-traditional routes; throwing of gulal on Muslims/mosques; and playing of loud music by processionists during the namaz may lead to communal disharmony during the festivals,” the state police letter stated. It ordered adequate police deployment at “communally sensitive, hypersensitive areas” to prevent confrontations on account of provocative sloganeering.



“It has also been intimated that recently, the communal situation has strained in some parts of the country on account of objections by Muslims and some instances of confrontation over passage of rallies for the collection of funds for construction of Ram temple, Ayodhya. Moreover, upcoming Assembly elections in some states … also present an opportunity to the vested elements to stoke communal passions…” the letter said.