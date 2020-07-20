Ahead of Eid, J&K L-G appeals to people to follow social distancing

The Kashmir Valley would celebrate Eid on August 1. (File) The Kashmir Valley would celebrate Eid on August 1. (File)

Ahead of Eid, Jammu and Kashmir’s Lt Governor G C Murmu on Sunday appealed to people to maintain distance during the “upcoming festival”.

“Only you can save yourself from this infection. As such it is necessary that when you go to public places, please use masks and follow the guidelines of social distancing. In this situation, if we don’t follow it, the possibility of the fast spread of infection would increase,” he said in a video statement issued by the government. “As such I would like to appeal to all of you, support the administration and follow all the rules and maintain distance in the upcoming festival”.

The Kashmir Valley would celebrate Eid on August 1.

The Lt Governor said the Covid-19 cases in Kashmir have seen a surge after the government relaxed lockdown restrictions. “To a large extent, we had been keeping corona pandemic under control in J&K but after the un-locking started, from the last 15 days, positive cases have started to increase,” he said. “In this situation, I would like to appeal to you all that with economic development, it is also the responsibility of all to safeguard life as well… There is the important role of the citizens (in it)”.

He said the government has “opened some areas” as economic activity is important.

