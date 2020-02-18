Ahead of Donald Trump visit, 45 families in Gujarat slum served eviction notices

The families claimed they have been asked to vacate due to ‘Namaste Trump’ event. (Express photo by Javed Raja) The families claimed they have been asked to vacate due to ‘Namaste Trump’ event. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) ON Monday served eviction notices to 45 families living in a slum near the newly built Motera stadium that is being readied to host US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24.

The families, including around 200 slum-dwellers who are registered construction workers, claimed that they have been asked to move out of a plot they have been living in for two decades due to the upcoming “Namaste Trump” event. However, AMC officials said the notices had no connection with the event.

The move comes just days after the AMC began building a wall allegedly to cover the Saraniyavas or Dev Saran slum on a route that the US President is likely to take while visiting the city.

The AMC notices state that the “encroached” land belongs to the AMC and is part of a town planning scheme. The slum-dwellers have been asked to vacate within seven days. In case of any appeals, the slum-dwellers have been asked to approach the department by Wednesday.

Kishore Varna, assistant TDO (Motera ward) at the Usmanpura office of AMC, who signed the eviction notices, said, “It has nothing to do with US President’s event at Motera stadium. There are some elements who are trying to take advantage of the event.”

