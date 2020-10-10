Ahead of civic body polls: Minister warns Vadodara civic body officials against working for Congress

Patel was speaking at an event at the Gandhi Nagar Gruh where CM Vijay Rupani virtually inaugurated development works of Rs 232 crore of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

With civic body polls likely to be held in December this year, Minister of State for Narmada Development and BJP MLA from Manjalpur Yogesh Patel warned officials of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation on Friday against working in cahoots with Congress leaders.

Patel was speaking at an event at the Gandhi Nagar Gruh where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani virtually inaugurated development works of Rs 232 crore of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, in presence of the elected representatives of the civic body and other party leaders.

Patel, who addressed the gathering said, “We have observed that as civic body elections come closer, the officials join hands with Congress leaders and work on their instructions. They turn off water supply and other amenities in BJP elected areas and then Congress leaders come and stage protest and ask them to turn on water supply and other such things. The officers comply with it and the credit goes to the Congress. What happens is that the voters feel that despite being in power, we (BJP leaders) are not paying heed to (them). This will not be tolerated. The Municipal Commissioner should keep such officers in his control.”

While his “warning” attracted laughs from other elected representatives, senior BJP leaders refused to comment on the issue calling it Patel’s “personal opinion”. Later, in an interaction with the media, where Patel was asked if he stands by his claim, Patel said, “It is a known fact. The entire protest for water supply was staged by the Congress party in collusion with some officials of the VMC.”

Patel went ahead and said that he has instructed the VMC officials to stop water supply to those residential colonies that stage protests. Patel said, “I have told the VMC officials that there are many colonies that are getting water but continue to demonstrate due to political pressures by breaking earthen pots as mark of protest. I have told them to ensure that water supply to such residential colonies that have unnecessarily protest by breaking pots, should be stopped.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.