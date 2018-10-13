Ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Congress MLA Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP

Former working president of Congress Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP in the presence of Amit Shah Former working president of Congress Ram Dayal Uike joins BJP in the presence of Amit Shah

In a blow to the Congress, Ram Dayal Uike Saturday joined the BJP in the presence of its chief Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh. Shah is on a two-day visit to the state ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on November 12. Uike, who was a member of the BJP before joining the Congress, described the induction as “ghar vapasi“.

An Adivasi leader, Uike was elected MLA of Pali Tanakhar in 2013 after winning with a margin of over 28,000 votes. He was appointed Congress Working President in January this year. He had left the BJP in 2000 and was inducted into the Congress by Ajit Jogi.

Election season has well and truly arrived in Chhattisgarh. In what is a blow to the Congress, Pali Tanakhar MLA and Congress working president Ram Dayal Uike joined the BJP in front of Amit Shah today @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/rdyOJ3TOwM — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) October 13, 2018

In Chhattisgarh, Shah plans to meet Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati in Bilaspur, where she is campaigning for the BSP-Chhattisgarh Janata Congress (CJC) alliance.

Known for passing controversial remarks, Uike had addressed a gathering in April, where he reportedly said Congress would throw BJP out of power from Chhattisgarh and would resort to “sticks and bullets” if needed.

Congress announced induction of Journalist Ruchirs Garg. Congress announced induction of Journalist Ruchirs Garg.

Meanwhile, prepping for the upcoming state elections, Congress has announced the induction of Ruchir Garg, former Editor of the Hindi news daily Navbharat in Chhattisgarh. Considered one of the most respected journalists in the state, speculations are Garg may fight the Assembly elections from Raipur.

