Ahead of Capt’s visit, a rally appeals for calm in Fazilka and Ferozepur

A day ahead of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s scheduled visit to the border areas of Ferozepur and Fazilka district, local women and teachers of an NGO-run school, took out a peace rally in a few villages on Thursday, urging villagers not to evacuate their homes and stay calm.

The rally was taken out in villages like Maujam, Pakka Chisti and Khanpur as a few people have already shifted from Pakka Chisti and Khanpur, along with their belongings, while many are keeping a safe distance of 500 m from the barbed wires.

Seema Rani of Maujam said, “We took out the rally to encourage people to stay back rather than evacuating as we need to stay calm at this moment.”

Leeladhar Sharma, head of Ekal Vidyalaya – run by NGO Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation – and the president of Fazilka border area development front, said the administration has made all arrangements for evacuation in case of emergency.

Another villager Shimla Rani said, “We cannot think of leaving houses as our children are about to take their final exams in March and we have standing crops.”

However, earlier in the day, there was panic when a bomb defusal squad from Bathinda visited the area. They came to defuse four live bombs, which were found Wednesday when farmer Surinder was digging his field at Visakhawala village. He had found a box, in which these bombs had been kept. Thursday morning, the area was cordoned off and these bombs, which appeared to be old, were diffused near Sem nala.

The residents are also likely to meet Chief Minister Singh Friday during his scheduled visits to Ferozepur and Fazilka. The CM is also scheduled to address the villagers in public meetings at both the places.