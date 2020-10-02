Ahead of bypolls in MP, Congress readies seat-specific manifestos

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File Photo)

Ahead of the November 3 bypolls to 28 seats, the Congress has prepared separate manifestos for each of the 28 constituencies.

The manifestos, each addressing region-specific issues, are set to be released next week.

In a note prepared for Dimani constituency — one of the 16 seats in Chambal-Gwalior region which is a stronghold of Jyotiraditya Scindia — the Congress has focused on opening the Kolaser sugar factory to enable sugarcane farmers to sell their produce at a higher rate. They have also promised a university and medical college in Chambal region, toilets for women, restrooms on major roads and a bridge over Chambal river.

In the manifesto for Sanver constituency in Indore, the Congress has assured an industrial township and women self-help groups. They have also promised that the area surrounding two Hanuman temples will be identified as pilgrimage sites. They have assured electricity at subsidised rates.

The region-specific manifestos were the brainchild of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, according to district president for Gwalior-Chambal regions K K Mishra. “The geography of the state differs greatly across regions, so the problems vary as well. This is why different manifestos for each region were formulated,” said Mishra.

The Congress adopted a similar strategy, though on a smaller scale, for the 2018 election.

The Congress has declared its candidates for 24 of the 28 seats. The ruling BJP is yet to announce its candidates, but sources said that 25 of its nominees would be those who had defected from the Congress.

The Congress has also announced that it will give jobs to a family member of a person who has succumbed to COVID-19. “If we come to power, we will ensure a job for one member of the family,” said Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta.

