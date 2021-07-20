Ahead of bypoll, KCR plans schemes to reach out to Dalits

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is set to launch schemes to reach out to the Dalit community in the state. (File photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is set to launch schemes to reach out to the Dalit community in the state. He will announce the schemes from Huzurabad, where a by-election is due.

The bypoll was necessitated by the resignation of former health minister Etela Rajender, who was dropped from the Cabinet on May 1 over allegations of land grabbing by a company owned by him.

Rajender, a four-time MLA from Huzurabad, resigned from the TRS and as MLA on June 4 and joined the BJP on June 14. He is likely to contest again from Huzurabad.

The ‘Telangana Dalitha Bandhu’ scheme will be implemented in Huzurabad Assembly segment in Karimnagar district on pilot basis. The launch date is yet to be decided.

“We are in the process of enumeration of the status and situation of 20,929 Dalit families in Huzurabad constituency. Guidelines and modalities are being worked out. Once the eligible Dalit families are identified, the Dalitha Bandhu Scheme will be implemented under saturation mode,’’ an official said.

The CM has been facing criticism from Opposition parties that Dalits have been neglected by the TRS government.