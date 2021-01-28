Ahead of bypoll, BJP holds grand memorial service in Almora district

Jeena is the third BJP MLA to have died in the last years — Pithoragarh MLA Prakash Pant and Tharali MLA Magan Lal Shah had died in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Ahead of the bypoll in Salt Assembly constituency of Almora district in Uttarakhand necessitated by the death of three-time BJP MLA Surender Singh Jeena, the party on Wednesday organised a grand assembly to pay tribute to the leader, with Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat listing out redressals of public grievances and announcing a memorial for Jeena.

Jeena is the third BJP MLA to have died in the last years — Pithoragarh MLA Prakash Pant and Tharali MLA Magan Lal Shah had died in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Events were held in their memory too, but not on the same scale as on Wednesday, BJP sources said.

Cabinet ministers Yashpal Arya and Dhan Singh Rawat, Almora MP Ajay Tamta, and a few other MLAs and BJP leaders made speeches in the presence of local residents in Salt on Wednesday.

CM Rawat said Jeena was so concerned for his constituency that of the 1,028 complaints he received from people, 988 were resolved. “He (Jeena) got 63 announcements for development projects by me for Salt constituency and 42 of those have already been completed,” Rawat said, adding that Jeena wrote to him on October 26 requesting for 11 development works.

BJP had retained Tharali and Pithoragarh by fielding spouses of the MLAs. The date for the Salt bypoll is likely to be announced soon.

The decision to hold the ‘shradhanjali sabha’ was taken at a meeting of the BJP core group earlier this month.

Asked about the grand gathering for Jeena, BJP state vice-president Devendra Bhasin said, “Every worker is important for the party and our sentiments are the same for each leader.”

The party has deputed minister Arya and general secretary Suresh Bhatt to meet people in the constituency and seek response of voters.