Ahead of Bengal phase-1 polls, CAPF chiefs hold joint meet

Supervisory officers have been tasked with leading from the front to maintain high standards of discipline and turnout. (Image: CRPF/X)

With the first phase of West Bengal elections on April 23, Directors General of CAPF — CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB and ITBP gathered in Kolkata earlier this week for a high-level joint meeting to fine-tune security plans.

“The high-level joint meeting, attended by the Directors General (DGs) of CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB & ITBP was aimed at finalising a robust, technology-driven security architecture for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The primary objective of all these forces is the conduct of a free, fair, and transparent election where every citizen can exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation,” a CISF spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.