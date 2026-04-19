Ahead of Bengal phase-1 polls, CAPF chiefs hold joint meet

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With the first phase of West Bengal elections on April 23, Directors General of CAPF — CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB and ITBP gathered in Kolkata earlier this week for a high-level joint meeting to fine-tune security plans.
“The high-level joint meeting, attended by the Directors General (DGs) of CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB & ITBP was aimed at finalising a robust, technology-driven security architecture for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The primary objective of all these forces is the conduct of a free, fair, and transparent election where every citizen can exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation,” a CISF spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.
“With the first phase of polling scheduled for April 23 across 152 constituencies, this joint meeting serves as a final operational alignment for the thousands of personnel deployed on ground. Following the internal review, a landmark joint meeting was held at the 3rd Signal Centre, CRPF, Salt Lake. The session, initiated by a senior officer of CRPF (State Force Coordinator), brought together the heads of CISF, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, and the West Bengal Police, alongside the Election Commission’s Police Advisor,” the spokesperson said.
“The leadership reviewed the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and anti-sabotage checks, ensuring that the Integrated Security Grid is prepared to handle potential disruptors in coordination with local law enforcement,” the spokesperson added.
DG, CISF, Praveer Ranjan said, “Our mission in West Bengal transcends routine security; it is about safeguarding the sanctity of the ballot. To the personnel on the ground, my message is clear: you are the guardians of democracy. We must function not as individual units, but as ‘One Election Force’ — cohesive, disciplined, and technologically adept.”
“The CAPF leadership emphasised leadership by example. Supervisory officers have been tasked with leading from the front to maintain high standards of discipline and turnout. The deployment includes comprehensive surveillance of sensitive pockets and the mandatory use of the Election Duty Handbook by all personnel to ensure 100% compliance with Election Commission’s guidelines,” the spokesperson said.
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