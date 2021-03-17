Ahead of Bangladesh visit, PM Modi pays homage to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Bangladesh founder ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary on Wednesday and said he is a hero for all Indians. The tributes come ahead of the prime minister’s visit to Bangladesh next week.

“My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted. “He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations,” he said. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, was born on March 17, 1920.

PM Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27, his first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina (AP Photo/File)

Modi, who is visiting at the invitation of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, will participate in the commemoration of “three epochal events” – Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s father of the nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic ties, and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation.

During the visit, Modi will attend the national day programme of Bangladesh on March 26 as the guest of honour. Besides holding bilateral talks with Hasina, Modi will also meet President Mohammad Abdul Hamid and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.