Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, J&K’s Kishtwar put on indefinite curfew

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya land dispute, indefinite curfew was imposed in Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas as a precautionary measure, while prohibitory orders banning assembly of four and more people under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in rest of Jammu province during wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh, indefinite curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure in Kishtwar town and adjoining areas, while section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in remaining areas of the hilly district. All the school and colleges have been closed, he said, adding that situation in the district was peaceful.

Meanwhile, people woke up on Saturday morning across the region to see concentrina wire back on the roads, with Central Armed Police Force personnel deployed to check their movement. In all major towns, police van were making announcements asking people to stay indoors in view of the imposition of prohibitory orders.

However, traffic along the Kathua-Jammu and Jammu-Srinagar national highway and other roads in Jammu region was plying as usual, with shops open at some places.

Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said Section 144 has been imposed in all districts of Jammu zone till further orders. All the schools and colleges have been closed’.