‘Can’t even dream of violating SC order’: CBI’s Nageshwar Rao apologises after contempt notice

Former CBI interim director M Nageshwar Rao on Monday apologised to the Supreme Court, days after he was severely reprimanded by the apex court in connection with the transfer of former Joint Director A K Sharma, who was probing the Bihar shelter home abuse cases.

Rao, who filed an affidavit in response to a contempt notice issued to him on February 7, stated he was praying for an unconditional and unqualified apology by the top court.

“I sincerely realise my mistake and while tendering my unqualified and unconditional apology, I specially state I have not wilfully violated the order of this court as I cannot even dream of violating or circumventing order of this court,” he wrote in the apology.

Stating that the transfer of Sharma out of the CBI was in violation of the Supreme Court orders and that it amounts to contempt, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked current CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla to examine which other officers were associated with the transfer, and file a reply by February 11.

The apology comes ahead of his appearance in the top court on Tuesday. The SC bench has also directed all other CBI officers who were involved in the transfer process of Sharma to appear before it on February 12.

“We are going to take it very, very seriously. You have played with the order of the Supreme Court of India. God help you. Never play with the SC’s order,” CJI Gogoi had said after the CBI counsel informed that two officials including Rao were involved in transferring Sharma.

Sharma was shifted to CRPF as Additional Director last month after the panel headed by the Prime Minister shunted former CBI chief Alok Verma out. The Supreme Court pointed out that its earlier order had said officials associated with the probe should not be transferred without leave of court.