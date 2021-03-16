Ahead of Amarnath yatra, sticky bombs new threat: CRPF Inspector General

For the 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre Amarnath cave in South Kashmir from June 28-August 22, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, headed by UT’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, had Saturday decided to increase the number of pilgrims from 7500 to 10,000 per day. (Representational/PTI)

Sticky bombs have emerged as a new threat to the upcoming Amarnath yatra in South Kashmir, Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), P S Ranpise, said on Monday.

About the recent recovery of sticky bombs from Ramgarh in Samba district, Ranpise, after inaugurating a free medical camp in Jammu, told mediapersons, “I agree with Jammu Kashmir Police that it is a serious matter as these can be stuck to any vehicle and activated with a timer. We have already alerted our units and formations about the new threat.”

About the threat to CRPF convoys, Ranpise said they usually remain protected, as necessary precautions are taken before they proceed towards their destinations. However, in view of the recent seizure of sticky bombs, “we have to ensure that the convoys have minimum contact with the public and there should be no unnecessary halting,” he added.

The CRPF in a meeting with the Jammu and Kashmir administration has already projected its requirement for forces and logistics for the Amarnath yatra, he said, adding, “We will study the logistic requirements at yatri camps and might require more forces, as the yatra this year is expected to witness a heavy rush.”

Quick reaction teams will be deployed wherever necessary and surveillance kept through drones and other gadgets along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway during the pilgrimage, he added.

Ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage, small sticky bombs have come as a new headache for the police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, with senior police officers admitting that these were bound to impact the security scenario, especially in Kashmir, where the volume and frequency of movement of police and security forces vehicles are high.

However, to deal with this new threat, police and security forces have reportedly changed SOPs, including avoiding close contact between civilian and security vehicles.