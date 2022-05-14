Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, MHA reviews Valley security

In the wake of continuing killing of civilians, Pandits and outsiders in Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday held a meeting to review the security scenario in the Valley. While the key focus of the meeting was security preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, sources said the current situation was also discussed.

This is the first Yatra happening in the Valley after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The Yatra that year had been cut shot due to the August 5 decisions and not held the next two years due to the pandemic.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a meeting of Administrative Secretaries, DCs and SPs, in Srinagar. (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a meeting of Administrative Secretaries, DCs and SPs, in Srinagar. (PTI)

The meeting was chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, who is learnt to have expressed concern over the current situation in the Valley. He asked agencies to ensure no untoward incident happens during the Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on June 30.

The meeting was attended by CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh, BSF chief Pankaj Singh and officials of the Intelligence Bureau. J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh attended the meeting virtually.

Sources said the Centre has sanctioned 150 extra companies of the Central Armed Police Forces to ensure fool-proof security. The Yatra will be monitored through drones across the entire route. Vehicles will be made to move in a convoy and the entire route will be sanitised.

“There is heightened risk to the Yatra this year because terrorists are increasingly targeting civilians and in particular non-Muslim outsiders… That is why every minute detail is being worked out and every possible effort is being made to ensure the Yatra goes peacefully,” a senior security establishment officer said.