AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel wants special cell in Tihar Jail, moves court

Christian Michel James, the key accused in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, Friday moved an application before Delhi’s Patiala House Court seeking a special cell in Tihar Jail, news agency PTI reported.

The application, filed through advocate Aljo K Joseph and Vishnu Shankar, sought a direction to the “Superintendent of Tihar Jail to allocate a separate cell to accused Christian James Michel”.

The move comes days after Michel’s judicial custody was extended till December 28 by the Delhi court.

The 54-year old British national was extradited by UAE authorities to India earlier this month. A day after his arrival in India, Michel was sent to five-day CBI custody for interrogation which was extended further.

His extradition came six years after his alleged involvement in the purchase of VVIP helicopters first surfaced in 2012.

Michel was among the alleged middlemen who brokered the chopper deal and who, investigators claim, paid bribes to officials and politicians to swing the contract in favour of AgustaWestland, the British arm of Italian firm Finmeccanica. The CBI has alleged there was an estimated loss of Euro 398.21 million(approximately Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth Euro 556.262 million.

Earlier, he had also sought leniency from court on the ground that he is suffering from dyslexia.

