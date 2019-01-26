AgustaWestland scam: ED arrests Gautam Khaitan in fresh case of money laundering

Enforcement Directorate Saturday arrested Gautam Khaitan who is an accused in the AgustaWestland scam. According to officials, Khaitan has been taken into custody in a fresh case of money laundering and for holding black money, as per a report by PTI. Khaitan will be produced before Patiala House Court in Delhi shortly.

Officials said that they had Khaitan placed under arrest Friday night by agency sleuths under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), he was currently out on bail. Last week, the Income Tax Department had carried out searches against him in this new case filed by the Income Tax Department under the anti-black money law.

The Income Tax Department filed a case against him under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. According to officials, Khaitan has allegedly been operating and holding a number of foreign accounts illegally.

The Delhi-based businessman was an ex-board member of Chandigarh-based Aeromatrix which was allegedly a front company for the financial dealings in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal.

He was the first person to be arrested by ED on September 23, 2014 for allegedly laundering bribe money in the chopper deal.

It is believed that the agency acquired fresh leads against Khaitan after the questioning of Christian Michel — the alleged middleman on the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case — was arrested by the ED on December 22 last year and has been in their custody since.

(With PTI inputs)