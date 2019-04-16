Toggle Menu
AgustaWestland scam accused Gautam Khaitan gets bail in a black money case

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to Khaitan on a personal bond or Rs 25 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

India had also extradited Christian Michel, a British national and an alleged middleman from Dubai in December last year. (File)

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan in a separate black money and laundering case.

The fresh criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Khaitan on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax Department against him under the provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

