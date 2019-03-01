AgustaWestland accused Rajiv Saxena says not under pressure to turn approver

Businessman Rajiv Saxena Thursday told a Delhi special court that he is not under any pressure to turn approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money-laundering case, and no assurances were given to him, neither has he taken any. His statement came a day after he filed a plea to become an approver.

“I have thought long and hard and I am confident that my exposure to the case is minimal… I have no intention not to cooperate. At this stage it is logical to complete my testimony in a fair way,” Saxena said.

Following his statement, the judge marked the case file to the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for March 2 to record his disclosure statement of becoming an approver.