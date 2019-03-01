AgustaWestland accused Rajiv Saxena says not under pressure to turn approver

Toggle Menu
Following his statement, the judge marked the case file to the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for March 2 to record his disclosure statement of becoming an approver.

Businessman Rajiv Saxena Thursday told a Delhi special court that he is not under any pressure to turn approver. (File)

Businessman Rajiv Saxena Thursday told a Delhi special court that he is not under any pressure to turn approver in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money-laundering case, and no assurances were given to him, neither has he taken any. His statement came a day after he filed a plea to become an approver.

“I have thought long and hard and I am confident that my exposure to the case is minimal… I have no intention not to cooperate. At this stage it is logical to complete my testimony in a fair way,” Saxena said.

