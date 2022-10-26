scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

AgustaWestland offshoot: CBI closes bribery case against former Brigadier

The case was registered in 2014 after the CBI received a new tranche of documents from Italy, where a note mentioned that Brig V S Saini had allegedly asked for 5-million Euros to help Agusta.

The acquisition process of 197 helicopters was cancelled in December 2007 after the deal was finalised. The Italian prosecutors found mention of Brig Saini in the documents seized during their probe into VVIP chopper scam.

Seven years after registering an FIR against a retired Brigadier for fudging field trial records of helicopters as an offshoot of AgustaWestland VVIP chopper corruption case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a closure report as it didn’t find any concrete evidence against him, agency officials said.

The case was registered in 2014 after the CBI received a new tranche of documents from Italy, where a note mentioned that Brig V S Saini had allegedly asked for 5-million Euros to help Agusta. Saini was charged with fudging the trial flight records of reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters that the government wanted to procure.

Besides Saini, the FIR also mentioned unidentified officers of the Army, Defence Ministry and a private company. The case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, including abuse of official position, and Indian Penal Code, including forgery. The CBI had alleged Brig Saini was part of the team carrying out trials of competing helicopters in the Light Utility Helicopter category.

Army aviation was looking at purchasing 197 light helicopters to replace its ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleet, which undertakes reconnaissance and casualty evacuation operations in forward locations and high-altitude areas like Siachen, Ladakh, North Kashmir and Northeast.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phonePremium
Nokia 8210 4G review: The Charlie’s Angels phone
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...Premium
Ravi Shastri speaks exclusively to The Indian Express: ‘Media and c...

The acquisition process of 197 helicopters was cancelled in December 2007 after the deal was finalised. The Italian prosecutors found mention of Brig Saini in the documents seized during their probe into VVIP chopper scam.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-10-2022 at 01:48:12 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Eclipse Overshadowed

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement