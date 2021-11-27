AgustaWestland ‘middleman’ Christian Michel on hunger strike, kin flag ‘delay’ in trial

A DAY after Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, began his “indefinite” hunger strike in Tihar Jail, his family members on Friday said they were “very concerned about the trial never happening” and urged the British government to intervene.

Michel had sought the UK government’s intervention in a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month, saying he would remain on a hunger strike till it took action.

Michel’s legal team has contended he was extradited to India by the UAE in December 2018 in exchange for the return of Princess Latifa, the estranged daughter of the ruler of Dubai who was reportedly forcibly taken off a boat in international waters off the coast of India in March 2018.

Speaking from Paris, Michel’s wife, Valerie, said: “It’s been three long years with absolutely no trial, no justice… My husband has no choice but (to resort to) a hunger strike. We are worried for his physical, mental and emotional health.”

Tihar Jail Director General Sandeep Goyal said, “None of his rights have been violated. He has been given regular counsellor access as per procedure. He went on a hunger strike yesterday… We are monitoring his health; if medical intervention is required, it will be provided to him.”

Advocate Aljo Joseph, who represents Michel in court, said the maximum punishment he could face was up to seven years and he has already served 50 per cent of his sentence while awaiting trial. “Every other person (in this case) has been granted bail within a month or 15 days,” he said.

Michel’s bail application is listed for hearing before the Delhi High Court on December 2.