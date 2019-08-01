AgustaWestland: ED takes U-turn, says key witness may be alive

A DAY after the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court that they fear a witness in the AgustaWestland case “must have been killed”, the agency indicated Wednesday that he may be alive.

Referring to the witness K K Khosla, Special Public Prosecutor for ED D P Singh told Special Judge Arvind Kumar: “A little birdie tells us that we might have Khosla today or tomorrow somewhere.”

On Tuesday, Singh had told the court that Khosla must have been killed and that his family was scared to register an FIR. The ED was opposing the anticipatory bail application of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland deal through his companies.

The agency concluded its arguments Wednesday and an order is expected to be passed before this weekend. During arguments, the ED submitted that Khosla was working as a “Chartered Accountant with Puri and maintained kacha entries which are corroborated by different people”.

Singh told the court that these entries date to the year 2009-10. “We continue to make enquiries with regard to KK Khosla, hope he is brought back and sincerely hope that he is somewhere and will assist us,” Singh said.

At Khosla’s home in West Delhi, his neighbours said his family has been living in the apartment for more than 25 years. “His wife passed away around 15 years ago, and he has two daughters who do not stay with him. He stays alone in his house and kept to a 9 to 5 routine,” a neighbour said.

The neighbors claimed that they were under the impression that he worked with the customs department until an income tax raid took place several months ago.

In Wednesday’s proceedings, the ED claimed that the witnesses in the case were pressured and influenced, and that evidence in the case was being tampered.

Singh told the court that “people have fear and that he can show the fear being expressed to the IO” in the case. Singh then handed over a mobile phone to the judge to demonstrate that people were threatened. “This is how a witness behaves when he is threatened” and that “the important people in Puri’s life who helped him grow are also scared and their identities would not be disclosed before the court as their lives are in grave danger”, he claimed.

“He is tampering with evidence. He has forced three people not to give evidence, and one person was forced to show partial documents,” Singh told the court.

The ED went on to claim that Puri has been “incommunicado for two days as all the phone numbers he had given to the ED has been switched off for two days”. The ED also claimed to have evidence that Puri was in touch with the approver in the case.

The ED alleged that Puri’s associates have spoken of dealing in cash authorised by him and that they needed his custodial interrogation to ascertain the transactions in connection with the case. “These people are saying that they did it and confrontation cannot be done with the fear that when they are out they will be bumped, threatened or harmed,” Singh told the court.

At the end of the arguments, Singh asked the judge if he could ask Puri to join the investigation to which Special Judge Kumar replied, “We are not passing any such direction”.