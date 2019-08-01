Delhi HC asks Christian Michel to appear over phone call privileges

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Tihar Jail authorities to produce AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case accused Christian Michel before it, during a hearing of the prison authorities’ plea, challenging an order allowing him to make overseas calls for 15 minutes a week, in violation of prison rules.

Advertising

Justice Mukta Gupta sought Michel’s personal presence on August 21, as none of the counsel appeared for him during the hearing.

“The superintendent of Tihar Jail is directed to produce respondent no. 1 (Michel), if in custody, on the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The court had on March 18 asked the CBI and Michel to file their replies on the plea, in which the jail authorities alleged that no facts and circumstances were considered by the trial court for granting an “illegal and improper privilege of communication”. The counsel for CBI, however, supported the jail authorities plea.

Advertising

The trial court had in January allowed Michel to make international phone calls.

On Wednesday, Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Avi Singh, appearing for Tihar Jail, contended the prison manual provided only for 10 minutes per week for making calls.

Mehra said that as per the January 27, 2017 circular of prison authorities, a foreign national is only allowed to make calls to the country of his or her origin. Michel’s country of origin is the UK and as per the jail call records, he has been mostly contacting his “legal representative” in Italy.