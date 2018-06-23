AgustaWestland deal: Italy officially rejects CBI’s plea for extradition of ‘middleman’

According to the CBI, India has an extradition treaty with 42 countries, excluding Italy. According to the CBI, India has an extradition treaty with 42 countries, excluding Italy.

In a major setback to investigations into the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland deal, Italy has officially rejected CBI’s request of extradition of the deal’s alleged middleman Carlo Gerosa. The CBI had sent the request last year through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

CBI sources said that a communication in this regard was received earlier this week. The Italian authority said that the extradition request was rejected as the two countries do not have an extradition treaty or a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

Agency officials, however, said that the CBI would again write to Italy asking it to reconsider Gerosa’s extradition plea citing provisions in Italian laws to cooperate with other countries in extraditing criminals.

The decision by Italy is merely a follow up of an Italian court order last year that released Gerosa from detention on the same grounds.

In October last year, an Italian court ordered Gerosa’s release while citing the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries.

Gerosa, an Italian national, was detained earlier that month on his return from Switzerland based on a Red Corner Notice request from Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a case of alleged money laundering in connection with the case.

According to the CBI, India has an extradition treaty with 42 countries, excluding Italy. Officials, however, said New Delhi has an “extradition arrangement” with nine countries, including Italy, but that may require considerable diplomatic strength to pull off.

