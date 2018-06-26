AgustaWestland deal: CBI sends fresh extradition plea for ‘middleman’ to MEA

In a major setback to its investigation into the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland deal, Italy had last week officially rejected the CBI’s request of extradition against Gerosa. In a major setback to its investigation into the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland deal, Italy had last week officially rejected the CBI’s request of extradition against Gerosa.

The CBI has sent a fresh request to extradite alleged AgustaWestland deal middleman, Carlo Gerosa, to the Ministry of External Affairs to be sent to Italy.

In a major setback to its investigation into the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland deal, Italy had last week officially rejected the CBI’s request of extradition against Gerosa. The CBI had sent the request last year through the MEA. The Italian authority concerned had said that the extradition request was being rejected as the two countries have no extradition treaty and no Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

In its fresh request, the CBI has argued that even though the two countries did not have an Extradition Treaty, there were provisions in Italian laws to cooperate with other countries in terms of extraditing criminals.

