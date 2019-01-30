VVIP chopper scam: Another accused Rajiv Saxena extradited from Dubai to India

Rajiv Saxena, a co-accused in the Agusta Westland chopper corruption case, has been extradited from UAE to India, PTI quoted officials as saying on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, lawyers of Rajiv Saxena, Geeta Luthra and Prateek Yadav, told ANI that he was extradited illegally to India. In a statement to ANI, the lawyers said, “Rajiv Saxena was picked up by the UAE state security from his residence this morning at 9:30 am (UAE time) and illegally extradited to India around 5:30 pm (UAE time).” The lawyers further added, “There were no extradition proceedings started in the UAE and he was not allowed to access his family or lawyers or essential daily medicine. He was onboard onto a private jet from a private terminal at Dubai International Airport.”

India had also extradited Christian Michel, a British national and an alleged middleman, who is another accused in the Rs 36,000-crore corruption case from Dubai in December last year. Michel is currently in custody and undergoing a trial in the case.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly organising bribes in exchange for a 2007 contract for the purchase of 12 luxury VVIP helicopters for use by top leaders, including the President, Prime Minister and former prime ministers. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.