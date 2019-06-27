AgustaWestland chopper scam: Supreme Court stays HC order on Rajiv Saxena’s foreign travel

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday stayed a Delhi High Court (HC) order allowing Rajiv Saxena, an accused turned approver in a money laundering case linked to the Agustawestland VVIP chopper scam, to travel abroad on medical grounds.

The court was hearing an appeal against the June 10 HC order by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In an additional affidavit, the ED also stated that it had decided to move the appropriate court to cancel bail granted to Saxena, as he was trying to misuse the relief after being granted pardon and turning approver.