AgustaWestland chopper scam: Kamal Nath nephew called for interrogation, ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday told a Delhi special court that it has called Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri for interrogation in connection with a money laundering case related to the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Advertising

The agency told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that Puri was summoned for confronting him with Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland case.

The ED informed Special Judge Kumar about the need to question Puri while the court was hearing the agency’s request to extend Gupta’s custodial interrogation by another six days.

The ED’s counsel, D P Singh, also told the court that as of now Ratul Puri is only a “suspect” in the case, and will be confronted with Gupta after his statement is recorded. The court allowed a three-day remand.

Advertising

Puri, who was summoned to join the probe on Wednesday, denied having “any connection or involvement of any kind in defence or the case”, according to PTI. In a statement, his company said, “He would by fully cooperating with the ED investigation and provide any clarification or information as may be required.”

Gupta was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on March 23 and is in ED’s custody since. Singh, the ED’s counsel, submitted before the court that custodial interrogation of Sushen Gupta is required since he is misguiding the investigation by deliberately giving wrong explanation regarding the abbreviation “RG”, which finds mention on several pages in his diaries, as well as on pen drive data.

“More than Rs 50 crore (was) shown to have been received from ‘RG’ between 2004 and 2016, whereas the ‘RG’ identified by Sushen – i.e. Rajat Gupta – admitted to have had cash transactions with Sushen from 2007 onwards. The same are being quantified,” Singh told the court.

He told the court: “Sushen said in his statement that he knows only one ‘RG’, who is Rajat Gupta (director of Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewelers). However, during recording of statement of Rajat Gupta, on being shown the statement of Sushen, Rajat replied, ‘my name is Rajat Gupta, and I cannot comment why Sushen is trying to name me as RG’.”

The agency also stated, “Sushen is not coming out with true and correct facts for identifying who the real ‘RG’ is, as mentioned in the entries, Hence, custodial interrogation is required to ascertain the sequence of events and prevent any tampering of evidence or influencing people connected to the case.”

Appearing for Sushen Gupta, senior advocate P V Kapur opposed the ED’s remand and said that the agency wants his client to name some big personalities, “which is in their mind”.

The agency also informed the court that investigation has revealed names of Vinod Kashyap, Shanawaz Khan, Jagir Dass Saini, Arjun Kholi, R P Kashyap, Balraj Singh Takhar, Sanjit Bakshi, Pramod Kumar Aggarwal, Rajiv Saxena and Rajat Gupta as allegedly linked to the instant case.