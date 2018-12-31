Ever since Christian Michel brought back, Congress jittery, says BJP

Alleging that the Congress was jittery since the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam was extradited, the BJP on Sunday accused the Opposition party of “defending” Christian Michel.

The ruling party also slammed the Congress for allegedly giving political colour to the issue and asked why the name of a Gandhi family member cropped up whenever a foreigner was caught for corruption.

“Ever since Michel was brought back to India, the Congress expectedly is nervous and jittery and that is coming to the fore, as was evident at its press conference today,” BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters.

Asking why the Congress was “scared” of investigation, he said the Opposition party should allow the law to take its course and the truth about corruption in the case would should come out. “I want to ask a pertinent question, whenever in the last 30-32 years the names of any foreign national cropped up in corruption cases in India, be it Anderson, Ottavio Quattrocchi, Guido Haschke or Christian Michel, why were all of them found to be linked with the Gandhi family… why are they linked to a member of the Gandhi family?” he asked.

Trivedi pointed out that the CBI probe was ordered by the UPA government itself.

“This issue was not a political one. There was corruption in the purchase of the helicopters which is linked to national security,” he claimed.