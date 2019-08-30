AgustaWestland chopper scam: Christian Michel will evade process of law if granted bail, ED tells Delhi court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Thursday that AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Christian Michel would evade the process of law if granted bail.

The agency made the submission before Special Judge Arvind Kumar while opposing Michel’s bail application. The court has reserved the order on September 7.

Michel’s counsel told the court, “Since the other co-accused have been granted bail, I ask the court to grant me (Michel) bail… the investigation against Michel is over and there is no justifiable basis for keeping him incarcerated.”