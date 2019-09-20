AgustaWestland chopper case: CBI gets nod to further question Christian Michel in Tihar jail

A Delhi court Friday gave permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to further interrogate alleged middleman Christian Michel in the Tihar jail in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Advertising

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the CBI to interrogate Michel from September 24 to September 26 after the investigative agency told the court that information regarding some more documents is needed.

The development comes two weeks after the court dismissed the bail application of Michel, who was extradited by the ED in December 2018 from the UAE. Special Judge Kumar had rejected Michel’s applications in cases filed by the CBI and the ED, saying that there was not sufficient evidence to grant the relief.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen who are being probed in the case, the other two being Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.