AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC rejects bail plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Christian Michel James, an alleged middlemen in AgustaWestland chopper scam case and stated that he can pursue remedy of regular bail before a trial court.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said Michel’s argument that he be released on bail on ground that he has served half of the maximum sentence in the cases cannot be accepted.

Michel, a well-known British consultant, is alleged to have played a key role as middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal for purchase of choppers.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Michel was extradited to India in 2018 from UAE, in two separate but related cases, which were probed by the CBI and ED.

He has sought bail under section 436A of CrPC which says that a person can be released on bail if he has completed half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.

With PTI inputs