scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC rejects bail plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James

Christian Michel James is alleged to have played a key role as middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal for purchase of choppers.

Michel, a well-known British consultant, was allegedly hired by AgustaWestland to influence top officials in IAF and the then UPA government to help secure the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the company. (File)
Listen to this article
AgustaWestland chopper scam: SC rejects bail plea of alleged middleman Christian Michel James
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Christian Michel James, an alleged middlemen in AgustaWestland chopper scam case and stated that he can pursue remedy of regular bail before a trial court.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said Michel’s argument that he be released on bail on ground that he has served half of the maximum sentence in the cases cannot be accepted.

Michel, a well-known British consultant, is alleged to have played a key role as middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal for purchase of choppers.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

Michel was extradited to India in 2018 from UAE, in two separate but related cases, which were probed by the CBI and ED.

He has sought bail under section 436A of CrPC which says that a person can be released on bail if he has completed half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.

With PTI inputs

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 16:41 IST
Next Story

J-K: Man dies in police custody, 2 cops suspended; family alleges torture

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close