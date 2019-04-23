AgustaWestland chopper case: Rajeev Saxena moves Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad

Rajeev Saxena, a middleman -turned-approver in the money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, moved a Delhi court Monday seeking permission to travel abroad.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on his plea to travel to Europe, UK and Dubai in May. The court has posted the matter for hearing on April 29.

Saxena has sought permission to travel abroad on the ground of some medical ailments. The court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver and his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case.

He was earlier granted bail by the court on medical grounds after perusal of reports submitted by AIIMS.

Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms — UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings — is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam.