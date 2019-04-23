Toggle Menu
AgustaWestland chopper case: Rajeev Saxena moves Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/agustawestland-chopper-case-rajeev-saxena-moves-delhi-court-seeking-permission-travel-abroad-5690627/

AgustaWestland chopper case: Rajeev Saxena moves Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on his plea to travel to Europe, UK and Dubai in May. The court has posted the matter for hearing on April 29.

Agusta Westland case, AgustaWestland case, VVIP chopper scam, Rajeev saxena, AgustaWestland, ED VVIP chopper case, rajeev saxena money laundering
Saxena has sought permission to travel abroad on the ground of some medical ailments.

Rajeev Saxena, a middleman -turned-approver in the money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, moved a Delhi court Monday seeking permission to travel abroad.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on his plea to travel to Europe, UK and Dubai in May. The court has posted the matter for hearing on April 29.

Saxena has sought permission to travel abroad on the ground of some medical ailments. The court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver and his plea for grant of pardon on the condition that he will fully disclose all information in the case.

He was earlier granted bail by the court on medical grounds after perusal of reports submitted by AIIMS.

Saxena, director at two Dubai-based firms — UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings — is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland scam.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Special court for MPs to hear complaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi
2 Sri Lanka bombings: Seven JD(S) workers among 10 Indians killed in attacks
3 Give Rs 50 lakh compensation to 2002 riots gangrape victim Bilkis Bano: SC to Gujarat govt